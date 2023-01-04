By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux got himself into a bit of hot water during the Giants 38-10 Week 17 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Colts head coach Jeff Saturday called out Thibodeaux, but the Giants’ linebacker had a savage response right back.

In the Week 17 win, Thibodeaux was seen making snow angels after sacking Colts’ QB Nick Foles. Foles was clearly injured on the play and later carted off the field. Saturday called Thibodeaux’s actions, “trash,” and “tasteless.”

Thibodeaux did wish Foles recovered from his injury when speaking to the media. However, he said that he is, “paid to be a savage and sack QBs,” via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. When it came to Saturday’s comments, Thibodeaux claimed he didn’t even know who the Colts’ interim head coach was.

“I don’t know who he is,” Thibodeaux said of Saturday. “So I’m not really too concerned about people who comment on me and I don’t know them.”

After the play itself, Thibodeaux acknowledged that he didn’t realize Foles was hurt. When he did he got back up and stopped celebrating. Still, Saturday went after the rookie linebacker, which prompted Thibodeaux’s response. Foles is out for the Colts’ season finale in Week 18.

Kayvon Thibodeaux’s season won’t end after Week 18. The New York Giants clinched a Wild Card spot and their first playoff berth since 2016 by defeating the Colts. Thibodeaux has done his part, racking up 49 tackles, 13 QB hits, five passes defended and four sacks.

Thibodeaux’s celebration was unfortunately times with Foles’ injury. While Thibodeaux didn’t mean to injure Foles, he had no problem hitting Saturday with a savage blow.