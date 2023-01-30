Brock Purdy was forced to leave the game in the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers’ NFC Championship loss to the Eagles. While he was able to return for the 49ers in the third quarter, Purdy was still dealing with a brutal injury, limiting his abilities.

Purdy went down with an elbow injury after attempting just four passes. He remained on the sideline until backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion. Despite his hurt elbow, Purdy was forced back into the game. Purdy described the pain he was going through as he tried to will the 49ers to a victory, via ESPN’s Kimberly A. Martin.

“I couldn’t throw anything over five yards,” Purdy said.

The 49ers’ quarterback went on to say that he felt, “shocks,” and overall pain from his elbow to his wrist. While he will undergo an MRI to see the full extent of the injury, the 49ers believe Purdy injured his ulnar collateral ligament, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. If his UCL is not ruptured, Purdy would be facing a six-week recovery timeline.

San Francisco fell to Philadelphia 31-7. Purdy’s four passes resulted in just 23 yards. However, an injured Purdy can’t be totally blamed for the 49ers’ offensive woes, as San Fran mustered up just 164 yards of total offense.

Brock Purdy went on a run this season no one expected. After being selected with the final pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Purdy led the 49ers to an NFC West title and a run to the NFC Championship game.

Whether Purdy is the team’s starting quarterback next season is up for debate. For now, the 49ers are hopeful their young breakout star didn’t suffer a long-term injury.