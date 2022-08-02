Nick Bosa’s prediction for contract talks with 49ers

With the San Francisco 49ers recently giving star wide receiver Deebo Samuel a contract extension, many of their stars are locked in. The one notable player who hasn’t gotten an extension yet is Nick Bosa.

But Nick Bosa isn’t worried about this. The 49ers picked up the star pass rusher’s rookie option. This will keep him under contract until 2023. This puts the 49ers in no rush to put a new deal in place.

49ers general manager John Lynch further reiterated that they could wait until next season to get something done. In a recent press conference, Lynch spoke about Bosa’s next contract. He stated, “Nicks got two years left. So that doesn’t make it impossible, but it makes it more likely that it’s something that will be addressed next year.”

"As long as we're here, Nick Bosa is going to be a part of the Niners." -John Lynch pic.twitter.com/MG45BOgpEQ — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) July 26, 2022

Nick Bosa recently spoke with Cam Inman of The Mercury News. When asked about his future contract negotiations, Bosa gave a simple answer. He stated, “I have a lot of faith that when the time comes, it will be smooth.”

Nick Bosa, while having just 35 career games under his belt, has proven to be a dynamic edge threat. He has recorded 105 total tackles, 37 tackles for loss, and 24.5 sacks. He has also added 58 total quarterback hits, six forced fumbles, one interception, and three batted passes.

Bosa’s influence is felt all over this defense. At just 24 years old, he is a two-time Pro Bowler and took home defensive rookie of the year in 2019.

The 49ers have already locked in George Kittle, Fred Warner, and Deebo Samuel have already secured their contracts for the future. Bosa could very well be the next man up.