The San Francisco 49ers are currently reeling from a tightly fought Super Bowl loss, but the organization is already preparing to rebound next season. At the moment, the team is making minor adjustments to their roster, and they've started by releasing defensive back Isaiah Oliver, per the 49ers' official website.
Selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft, Oliver spent his entire career with the Atlanta Falcons before signing with the 49ers last year. Throughout the 2023-24 season, the 27-year-old saw action in 17 games, where accumulated a total of 67 tackles (48 solo and 19 assisted), two passes defended and one interception.
However, during the postseason, Isaiah Oliver didn't play a single down. He did, however, take part in 35 special teams snaps. The cornerback just finished the first season of a two-year $6,750,000 deal with the 49ers before getting cut.
As for the 49ers, the current offseason shines a positive light on the team's core lineup. Presently, San Francisco's free agents do not consist of any high-priority players, meaning that the team will have another shot at next season with pretty much the same big names.
Still, it won't hurt to make a bit of tweaks here and there. One recurring issue that the 49ers could start with is the offensive line. More protection is sorely needed for Brock Purdy and the line's overall play ranked 26th in pass protection this past season. In addition, having a deeper cornerback rotation would also boost the team's 2024 campaign further.
All things considered, the 49ers' free agency moves and other offseason decisions will surely play a part in whether or not the team makes it back to the grand stage next year.