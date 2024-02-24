Following the conclusion of Super Bowl 58, the San Francisco 49ers stand at a very important juncture. Despite an impressive 12-5 season that culminated in a hard-fought Super Bowl appearance, the team faces a pressing issue that demands attention as they gear up for the 2024 NFL season. At this level, every decision carries weight, and for the 49ers, fortifying a specific area is paramount to their quest for sustained success.
The 49ers' 2023 Season
The San Francisco 49ers enjoyed a remarkable 2023 campaign by most standards. They asserted dominance in the NFC West, clinched the top seed in the conference, and made it to another Super Bowl. Unfortunately, they once again lost at the Big Dance. The greatness of their body of work in 2023 has been overshadowed by their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas. That's just a sad reality. Still, there's so much potential in what the Niners have. With the conclusion of the 49ers' season marked by a disappointing loss to the Chiefs, attention now shifts to the tasks at hand for the 2024 offseason.
The 49ers' 2024 Free Agency
Remember that the 49ers narrowly missed their objectives for the 2023 season. Not surprisingly, this has fueled an array of offseason inquiries and apprehensions.
However, a significant hurdle looms. The 49ers find themselves constrained by the salary cap, with a projected balance of only approximately $500k. Yet, there remains potential for flexibility. Fans will await how head coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch maneuver through contract renegotiations and other avenues. Notably, discussions intensified as the team could unlock up to $55 million in cap space by securing restructures from key players.
Here we will look at the biggest need that the San Francisco 49ers must address during the 2024 NFL offseason.
Biggest Need: Offensive Line
Losing in Super Bowl 58 underscored a critical issue for the Niners: Brock Purdy's need for improved pass protection.
Recall that in the Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, Purdy faced pressure on over 50 percent of his dropbacks. That kind of relentless onslaught ultimately hindered the team's offensive efficiency. Two critical third-down conversions eluded Purdy in the final quarter and overtime. Those were scenarios where extended pocket time could have altered the game's outcome. Perhaps they could have even secured a Super Bowl victory for San Francisco.
That said, dwelling on the past serves no purpose. The 49ers must focus on fortifying their offensive line for the future. Their pass protection ranked a lackluster 26th in the NFL last season, highlighting a pressing need for enhancement.
Second-year right guard Spencer Burford notably struggled. He earned a disappointing 50.4 Pro Football Focus grade. That's a stark decline from his promising rookie campaign. Sure, internal growth is desirable. Still, the 49ers must address the right side of their offensive line to ensure improved protection for Purdy.
Offseason Options
Several options do exist in free agency to bolster the right guard position. These include Nick Allegretti, Cody Whitehair, and Ezra Cleveland.
Cleveland stands out as a coveted prospect amongst them. That's despite his presumably high salary demand, which potentially renders him an unrealistic acquisition. Alternatively, Allegretti emerges as a viable option, too. He boasted a superior 2023 performance with a 68.7 PFF grade.
Re-signing Jon Feliciano represents another strategic move for the 49ers. Utilized alongside Burford, Feliciano showcased his prowess as one of the NFL's top run blockers in 2023. A short-term contract worth $5 million annually could solidify the offensive line while maintaining fiscal prudence.
San Francisco could also consider Colton McKivitz. He performed adequately in his inaugural season as a starter. However, upgrading the position remains a consideration.
Other enticing options are Trent Brown and Jermaine Eluemunor. Both Brown and Eluemunor boast superior PFF rankings for 2023. They offer immediate upgrades in pass protection, particularly Brown.
A Potential Comeback?
He was brought into the fold during the Shanahan era before being traded away in 2018. Serving as the team's right tackle for multiple seasons, he performed adequately. However, the 49ers opted to replace him with Mike McGlinchey, who departed in free agency last offseason.
Last season, the 49ers entrusted McKivitz with the right tackle position. While he delivered a respectable performance, the offensive line lacked standout performers beyond Trent Williams.
Considering the need to bolster their offensive line, the 49ers may consider bringing back Brown as an option. Of course, there are still concerns about his injury history. Alternatively, the team might lean towards enhancing their offensive line through the draft. That's a path that seems more probable.
Looking Ahead
As the San Francisco 49ers navigate the complexities of the 2024 NFL offseason, the imperative to fortify their offensive line is paramount. Super Bowl 58 revealed the criticality of bolstering pass protection for Purdy, underscoring the team's pursuit of sustained success. With careful consideration of available free agents and potential re-signings, the 49ers have an opportunity to strengthen their offensive front. This positions them for a formidable campaign in the upcoming season. As they embark on this journey, the franchise remains steadfast in its commitment to excellence. The strategic reinforcement of the offensive line could be the decisive factor in shaping their return to the Super Bowl next season.