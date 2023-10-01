The San Francisco 49ers have been on a roll to start the 2023 season, racing out to a 3-0 start through their first three games. With a Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on deck, there's a very good shot that their record will be 4-0 in short time. However, that doesn't mean it's going to be easy, and perhaps complicating matters is the fact that the Niners are beat up heading into this game.

Throughout the week, three key members of San Francisco's offense in Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, and Elijah Mitchell were big question marks for this game. With kickoff fast approaching, it looks like Samuel will be healthy enough to take the field, but Jennings and Mitchell aren't expected to be joining him.

Via Adam Schefter:

“49ers’ WR Deebo Samuel, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a rib and knee injury, is expected to play vs. the Cardinals barring any pre-game setbacks, per source. 49ers’ WR Jauan Jennings (shin) and RB Elijah Mitchell are not expected to play Sunday vs. Cardinals.”

Of this trio, Samuel is easily the player that the Niners would have been happiest to see suit up, and it looks like that's what will be happening. Mitchell has already missed a game this year and has played sparingly behind Christian McCaffrey, while Jennings hasn't seen many targets through three games while working behind Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle. The 49ers should be able to win this game anyways, but it's great to see that Samuel is expected to suit up for this contest.