Heading into Week 3's Monday Night Football games, the San Francisco 49ers are one of just four remaining undefeated teams. As the 49ers look to keep their winning streak intact in Week 4, they received a mixed bag of injury updates on Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel.

Aiyuk practiced during Monday's session while Samuel did not, via Cam Inman of ESPN. Samuel is currently dealing with a ribs injury while Aiyuk has a shoulder ailment.

Aiyuk's shoulder injury ultimately held him out of San Francisco's Week 3 win over the New York Giants. Samuel did plenty of heavy lifting in the 30-12 victory, catching six passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. But during his big day, Samuel took a brutal hit to his ribs that has his status now in doubt for Week 4.

Both Aiyuk and Samuel make up a large part of the 49ers‘ passing attack. Through three weeks, Samuel and Aiyuk rank first and second in receiving yards on the team with 247 and 172 respectively. Only three players have caught a touchdown pass so far with Aiyuk having two and Samuel having one.

Still early in the week of practice, both receivers will have an opportunity to make their way back to the field fully for Week 4. As it stands on Monday, Brandon Aiyuk appears to have a greater chance than Deebo Samuel.

But as they prepare to put their undefeated record on the line in their matchup with the Against Cardinals, the 49ers are hopeful both playmakers will clear their injury and be ready to catch passes come gameday.