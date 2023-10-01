The San Francisco 49ers have gotten off to an undefeated start, rolling to victories in their first three games of the season. As they prepare to face the feisty Arizona Cardinals, head coach Kyle Shanahan appears to have gotten good news, as wide receiver Deebo Samuel is optimistic about returning to the lineup.

The 49ers appear to be optimistic WR Deebo Samuel will be available to play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 30, 2023

The Niners are prohibitive 14-point favorites against the Cardinals, but there appears to be little chance that San Francisco will take Arizona lightly. That's because the previously winless Cardinals upset the Dallas Cowboys last week, and the Cowboys appeared to be one of the best teams in the league going into that game.

Samuel has been battling rib and knee problems and he did not practice during the week, although he did do some work on the side on Friday. The indication is that the knee issue is more serious than the rib problem, but the likelihood is that he will be able to return to the lineup against the Cardinals.

Samuel is one of the toughest offensive players in the league when he is healthy, as he regularly delivers the blow with the ball in his hands instead of taking the shot from the defense. However, if Samuel is feeling the effect of the knee injury, his ability to add key yardage after the catch may be limited.

In addition to Deebo Samuel, 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is battling a shoulder problem, linebacker Dre Greenlaw has an ankle issue and tackle Trent Williams missed practice during the week with a rest day.