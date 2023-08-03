San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese likes what he sees from quarterback Trey Lance in training camp so far.

Griese has noticed Lance's improved throwing mechanics in camp. From the latter's standpoint, it seems Lance's career is ready to take off after a frustrating first two seasons in the NFL, per the Bay Area News' Group's Jerry McDonald.

“It gives him a platform to find his natural rhythm, find his natural motion. I'm really happy he's at the point where he's healthy enough to do that. And he's put in work on top of that with his motion to give himself a chance to be more accurate. He looks a lot better, there's no question,” Griese said on Wednesday.

49ers QB coach Brian Griese believes Trey Lance "looks a lot better" in training camp pic.twitter.com/bQxv7czVyp — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 2, 2023

Will Trey Lance live up to hefty expectations in 2023?

It seems Lance's offseason work with quarterbacks coach Jeff Christensen has paid enormous dividends. Both Griese and 49ers general manager John Lynch have noticed Lance making strides as the regular season draws near.

That's encouraging news for 49ers fans, who have yet to see Trey Lance live up to his full potential after San Francisco made him the third overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lance, who played behind Jimmy Garoppolo as a rookie, was ready to take on a starting role in 2022. Regrettably, his ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks made him miss the remainder of the season.

With Lance and Garoppolo battling injuries, third-stringer Brock Purdy rose to the occasion and led the 49ers to the 2022 NFC Championship Game. The injury bug eventually also bit Purdy hard in that pivotal contest.

Not only are Lance and Purdy back in harness, but they will also compete with Sam Darnold for the starting quarterback role in the 2023 NFL season.

With that, the quarterback plot has thickened for Griese and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. They certainly have their work cut out for them.