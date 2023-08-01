Brock Purdy is still widely viewed as the San Francisco 49ers' No. 1 quarterback, but Trey Lance is seemingly making progress in the QB battle happening this offseason. Lance even turned the heads of many 49ers fans after a fantastic showing in a training camp practice.

“Biggest takeaway from today: Trey Lance was the best QB on the field. He seemed very confident, especially during the move the ball period. Passes were on point with good precision,” tweeted @OurSf49ers.

Also left impressed with Lance is @RohanChakrav: “Trey Lance was the best quarterback today on a day featuring a lot of short passes. Built on Sunday’s practice hitting 5/6 and worked all areas of the field.”

Supporters for Lance want nothing more than to see him get the QB1 role again, which is going to be easier said than done for the signal-caller, but the hope is definitely still there.

“If anyone tells you Trey Lance wasn’t the best quarterback on the field today they’re lying,” said Twitter user @ryanghensley.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Here are a couple more reactions to Lance's great practice:

Trey Lance with another really good practice… Keep stackin' em kid 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/hLaPCPKtl1 — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) July 31, 2023

Trey Lance had second good practice in a row and it's crickets. Interesting. — Uncle Sam is Deebo (@kgizzle4081) July 31, 2023

Apart from Lance and Purdy, the 49ers also have Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen on the QB depth chart. Allen has looked solid as well in the training camp with some even noting that he's probably now the chief backup quarterback behind Purdy.

Lance was the 49ers' Week 1 starter in the 2022 NFL season but appeared in only two games due to a serious lower-body injury that forced him to sit out the rest of the year. The former third-overall pick has 797 passing yards and five touchdowns against three interceptions in eight games in his NFL career, so far.