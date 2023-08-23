The San Francisco 49ers are getting ready for the 2023 NFL season. Right now, they are making some tough choices about who will be on their team. Last season, they did really well, making it to the NFC Championship Game. People are expecting a lot from them this time. However, not everything has been going perfectly during the practice games this year. Some players like Dazz Newsome, Ronnie Bell, Javon Kinlaw, and Isaiah Oliver have not been performing as well as hoped. In this article, we will take a closer look at these players and talk about what we can expect from the team this season.

How the San Francisco 49ers Did Last Season

In the last NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers did great. They won 13 games and only lost 4. Head coach Kyle Shanahan led the team really well. They played so well that they got all the way to the NFC Championship Game. This is a big deal because they had to dig deep into their depth chart due to a number of injuries to their quarterbacks. They did it by having a strong offense. They had a revolving door of quarterbacks, including Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Brock Purdy. Of course, they also had a really good running game bannered by Christian McCaffrey. Their defense was also strong, led by Nick Bosa's 18.5 sacks. Even though they didn't make it to the Super Bowl, they still proved that they are a really good team.

Christian McCaffrey days until kickoff‼️pic.twitter.com/kt3dfHTqN6 — Jacob W. Dunne (@AintDunneYet) August 15, 2023

Now, in the preseason of the 2023 NFL season, there have been some problems with a few players on the San Francisco 49ers' team.

1. Dazz Newsome

Coach Shanahan is known for giving players a chance even if they didn't do well on other teams. He did that with Dazz Newsome, who used to play for the Bears. Newsome joined the team's practice squad in November last year. Now, however, it doesn't seem likely that he will be on the main team. The team already has some really good wide receivers like Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Newsome isn't very big or fast, and that doesn't fit well with the way the team plays. If they decide not to keep him, they will save some money.

UPDATE: As of this writing, Newsome has been waived by the Niners.

2. Ronnie Bell

Ronnie Bell is a player who was picked in the last round of the draft. He has to do really well to get a spot on the team. He's in a tough competition to be on the team, but he also has some luck on his side. Another player, Ray-Ray McCloud, got hurt. This means there's an open spot on the team. Coach Shanahan said that it's going to be a tight race to decide who gets that spot. Bell did well in one of the practice games, and if he keeps doing well, he might make it. He needs to show that he can also help on special teams, though.

3. Javon Kinlaw

Javon Kinlaw was picked in the first round of the draft a few years ago. However, he hasn't been doing as well as people hoped. He's had some injuries that made it hard for him to play. This year, he's fighting to be a backup defensive lineman on the team. It's his last year before he becomes a free agent. This means he can choose to play for any team he wants. If he doesn't start doing better, the coach might decide not to keep him on the team.

4. Isaiah Oliver

Cornerback Isaiah Oliver joins the 49ers by way of the Falcons. He was supposed to be an important player, but things haven't gone as planned. He played a whole half in one of the practice games, which is unusual. The coach said that the competition for the position he plays is open, which means anyone could get it. Oliver needs to do much better in the next game if he wants to have a chance to start. So far, he hasn't been doing relatively well, though. Still, Oliver might still get cut.

Team Outlook

Even though some players haven't been doing well in the practice games, the San Francisco 49ers still have a good chance to do well in the 2023 NFL season. They have a strong team with good players like CMC, Purdy, and Bosa. They also got new players in the offseason to make the team even better, including Javon Hargrave. Some players who were hurt are coming back, and that will help the team a lot. Coach Shanahan is also known for making smart plans. Because of all these things, the team can do really well and maybe even go deep into the playoffs or even the Super Bowl.

The 49ers are getting ready for the 2023 NFL season. They need to decide who will be on the team, and it's not easy. Even though some players haven't been doing well in the practice games, the team still has a good chance to do well. They did great last season, and with their good players and smart plans, they can do it again. Fans are excited to see what happens next and how the team will do in the new season.