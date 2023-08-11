The San Francisco 49ers signed defensive end Breeland Speaks to a one-year contract on Friday, according to a Friday tweet from NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport.

“The #49ers signed DL Breeland Speaks, the XFL sack leader, to a one-year deal and placed CB Anthony Averett on the Injured Reserve List,” Rapoport wrote.

Speaks worked out for the Houston Texans in July. The former 2018 second-round draft pick for the Kansas City Chiefs signed with the USFL's Michigan Panthers in December. The former Mississippi defensive end finished the 2023 USFL season with 53 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection.

His nine sacks were enough to lead the USFL in total sacks over New Orleans Breakers defensive tackle Keonte Schad, Breakers defensive end Andree Saint-Amour and Philadelphia Stars defensive end Adam Rodriguez. He recorded three sacks during an April game against the Houston Gamblers, adding seven tackles and two tackles for loss as the Panthers took a 29-13 victory over the Gamblers in Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

The Panthers ended their 2023 campaign with a record of 4-6. They tied with the Stars and Pittsburgh Maulers at about fourth place in the USFL standings. The Birmingham Stallions, who eventually defeated the Maulers in the 2023 USFL Championship Game, took the top spot in the league with a record of 8-2.

San Francisco's defense ended the 2022 season with 44 sacks, enough to put them on pace with the Indianapolis Colts and at around 11th in the league. Defensive end Nick Bosa led the Niners and the NFL with 18.5 sacks last season. San Francisco's Pro Football Focus regular season defensive ranking of 84.1 put them at second place in the NFL, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs.