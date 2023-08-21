The San Francisco 49ers already have one of the best running backs in the league in Christian McCaffrey. But as Week 1 approaches, the 49ers want to ensure they have all their ducks in a row when it comes to the running back position.

In doing so, San Francisco has signed Brian Hill to a one-year contract, the team announced. In turn, the 49ers released defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile.

Hill was originally selected in the fifth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. The running back has spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals and even played three games with the 49ers in 2021. He has been out of the NFL ever since, spending time in both the CFL and XFL.

During his time in the NFL, Hill has appeared in 48 total games with 39 of those games coming with the Falcons. He has ran for 982 yards and three touchdowns.

With the regular season fast approaching, Brian Hill will need to prove his worth in quick order if he wants to make San Francisco's final roster. Alongside McCaffrey, the 49ers have Elijah Mitchell, Jordan Mason, Tyrion Davis-Price and Jeremy McNichols.

At this stage of his career, it's unlikely that Hill will be a true difference maker on the gridiron. However, he is a veteran runner with plenty of experience playing the game of football. While Hill won't make San Francisco Super Bowl contenders, perhaps a strong close out to training camp will give the RB another shot in the NFL.

If he remains on the roster, the 49ers' preseason finale will be Hill's best opportunity to prove himself.