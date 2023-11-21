Which 49ers and Seahawks players are worthy fantasy football starters on Thanksgiving Day? Find out in 49ers-Seahawks Start 'Em, Sit 'Em.

A few weeks ago, it appeared that the San Francisco 49ers were running away with the NFC West while the Seattle Seahawks would have to fight just to earn a Wild Card spot. But a three-game losing streak by the 49ers plus some gritty wins by the Seahawks mean that first place in the division is on the line when these two teams face off on Thanksgiving night.

This contest also has significant fantasy football implications as managers look to battle their way into the upcoming fantasy playoffs. Find out which players to put in your fantasy lineups and which guys to keep on the bench in 49ers-Seahawks Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em, Week 12.

49ers-Seahawks Start 'em

Christian McCaffrey (SF)

The second-highest scoring player by points per game this season, Christian McCaffrey is a lineup lock regardless of the opponent.

Brock Purdy (SF)

Brock Purdy is averaging more than 300 passing yards and three touchdowns per game over his last two contests, and excluding Weeks 6 and 7, he has just one turnover on the year. Purdy is a safe, back-end QB1 with a high floor.

Zach Charbonnet (SEA)

Kenneth Walker III is trending toward being out for this Thanksgiving matchup, meaning that Zach Charbonnet is the next player up for Seattle. Charbonnet has welcomed an increased workload in recent weeks as Walker has struggled. In his last four games, Charbonnet is averaging better than five yards per carry on 30 total carries while also earning significant involvement in the passing game. If he indeed is the lead back, the rookie is a must-start.

Brandon Aiuyk (SF)

Like his quarterback, Brandon Aiyuk is a consistent source of production as a high-floor receiver. Consider him a WR2 with considerable upside.

D.K. Metcalf (SEA), Tyler Lockett (SEA)

A San Francisco secondary that was once infallible has suddenly become vulnerable in recent weeks, as the 49ers are giving up 301 passing yards per game over their last four contests. While this has not translated to points on the scoreboard (fewest allowed per game) or fantasy success for opposing quarterbacks (third-fewest fantasy points allowed per game to QBs), wide receivers have produced successful fantasy performances against this defense.

Both D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett have three double-digit fantasy showings in their last four contests (including two games each with 15+ points) and they could be in for big games again in Week 12.

George Kittle (SF)

As with last year, it has taken George Kittle a little while to get going, but once he is hot, there is no stopping him. Kittle has 20-plus fantasy points in three straight contests and is averaging 118 receiving yards per game during this stretch. While he does have the occasional dud, few tight ends in the league have as much upside as Kittle. He is a must-start player moving forward.

49ers-Seahawks Sit 'em

Deebo Samuel (SF)

Unfortunately for Deebo, George Kittle's uptick in production has severely limited his offensive opportunities. In Weeks 1-3, Samuel averaged better than nine targets per contest. In the four games since then in which he has played at least 50% of snaps, Deebo is receiving just 2.8 targets/game. This stark drop has nearly removed Samuel from fantasy relevancy. Even with some touches in the running game, Deebo Samuel is not worth starting in fantasy.

Geno Smith (SEA)

Regardless of whether he is healthy or not, Geno Smith (elbow) is not a viable fantasy starter this week or any of the next few games. He is currently QB19 in fantasy, there are simply better options out there.

Kenneth Walker III (SEA)

Another Seahawks starter dealing with injury issues, Kenneth Walker III appears to be trending toward not playing on Thursday. An oblique issue forced him out of Seattle's game on Sunday, and with a short week ahead, Walker's “Questionable” status does not contain much optimism.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA)

The rookie wideout has been better in recent weeks, averaging 11.1 fantasy points per contest since Seattle's Week 5 bye, but it still feels difficult to trust Jaxon Smith-Njigba for fantasy production as the WR3 in the Seahawks offense.