Second-year Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III could miss some time. He suffered an oblique injury during their 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll broke the sobering news after Seattle's fourth loss of the season, per ESPN NFL senior insider Adam Schefter.

“Seahawks' HC Pete Carroll told reporters that RB Kenneth Walker suffered an ‘oblique strain that was legit,'” Schefter tweeted on Sunday.

“Walker is in danger of missing some time; Seahawks host the 49ers on Thanksgiving night,” Schefter added.

Kenneth Walker had just 18 rushing yards on four carries before he went to the Seahawks' locker room for further evaluation early in the first half.

Zach Charbonnet picked up the slack for the injured Walker and finished the game with 47 rushing yards on 14 carries. Seattle finished with a paltry 68 rushing yards in its second straight loss to the Rams.

Kenneth Walker and Geno Smith took their lumps against the Rams

Kenneth Walker wasn't the only casualty in the Seahawks' Week 11 loss. Seattle quarterback Geno Smith left the game in the third quarter after he took a vicious hit from Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Smith suffered an elbow injury after taking the massive hit. Television cameras zoomed in on him receiving treatment on the sidelines. Although in-game updates revealed Geno Smith was questionable to return, he took the field with less than one minute remaining.

Smith shook off the effects of the elbow injury and led the Seahawks to a late drive that put them within field-goal range. To their dismay, Jason Myers missed a 55-yard field goal attempt that would've sealed their seventh win of the season. Instead, they watched in horror as the Rams ended their three-game skid.

The Seahawks have a short four-day window prior to their Thanksgiving Day game against the San Francisco 49ers. Based on the recent reports, Kenneth Walker's chances of suiting up for that game are slim to nil. It's next man up for Pete Carroll and Co. moving forward.