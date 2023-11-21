San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch offers a unique take on quarterback Brock Purdy and his success

Brock Purdy had perhaps the best game of his career in the San Francisco 49ers' 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the win, Purdy went 21-25 for 333 yards and three touchdowns with a perfect 158.3 passer rating. Purdy now leads the NFL in passer rating, yards per attempt, and completion percentage.

However, Purdy is making strides far beyond the stat sheet. As he continues to get more starts and reps, the second-year quarterback continues to complete more difficult passes and high-level throws. Following the Buccaneers win, general manager John Lynch praised his quarterback's play-making ability.

“I don't think anybody's making more big plays down the field than Brock Purdy,” John Lynch said Tuesday on KNBR's “Murph and Mac” show. “I mean, he's throwing the ball down the field, chunk yardage,” via David Bonilla of 49ers Web Zone.

The biggest play of all this weekend for the 49ers was Purdy's 76-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk in the third quarter. This was just one week after a 66-yard touchdown throw to George Kittle. Both of these passes were deep and outside the numbers, throws that are contrary to the narrative that Purdy doesn't have a ‘good' arm and is reliant on the talent around him.

“He's got all the arm strength you'll ever need,” Lynch said. “Is it stronger than where it was last year? I don't know, but it's looking really good right now, as evidenced by the perfect passer rating, all those things. And most importantly, he led us to a win. And Brock, he's so mature, and quickly after that game, was already talking about Seattle in the locker room. So he understands. He's a tremendous [leader],” via Bonilla.

Brock Purdy is making the throws and plays that the 49ers have lacked the past few years on a consistent basis. He may not have the strongest arm, but as Lynch says, he is making all the plays to make the San Francisco offense the best its been under Kyle Shanahan. With Purdy at the helm, the 49ers offense ranks third in total yards and points per game. More importantly, they're 7-3 and in true contention, in large part thanks to Purdy.