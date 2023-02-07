Last week’s installment of The Last Of Us went a different route from the video game and expanded Bill and Frank’s part in the story. The most recent episode went back to Joel and Ellie’s journey to find Tommy, which led the pair to new challenges along the way. At the same time, there are a lot of fun details and cool trivia hiding beneath the surface. We take a look below at the best The Last Of Us episode 4 easter eggs you must know about.

5 The Last Of Us episode 4 easter eggs

5. No Pun Intended

At the start of The Last Of Us’s latest episode, we see Ellie approach Joel while the latter is taking some gasoline away from an abandoned car for their own use. As Joel is in the midst of his task, Ellie pulls out a book filled with jokes with the hope that she’ll be able to lighten his mood. The book in question is called No Pun Intended: Volume Too and it’s actually a collectible item that originated in the video game.

As episode 4 progresses, Ellie continues to use the joke book to make Joel laugh and abandon his grumpy nature. The teenager finally accomplishes this feat before the chapter ends by using a diarrhea joke before turning in for the night. Joel, for his part, finally cracks and laughs after hearing Ellie’s joke. This easter egg, once again, shows the interconnectivity between the HBO Max series and the video game itself.

4. Bill’s raunchy magazine

Once their truck has been loaded with fuel, the pair make their way back to the road in their search for Tommy. Along the way, Ellie spots a magazine owned by Bill inside the truck. Joel warns her to put it away, a warning which ultimately fell on deaf ears as Ellie inspected the raunchy magazine. After seeing its content, Ellie wonders aloud how someone can walk with a body that she just saw. She also questions why the pages are stuck together, a thought that caught Joel by surprise as he was driving.

This scene is very similar to the video game, complete with the awkward questions and Ellie’s reaction to seeing the women in the magazine. In the end, both the HBO Max series and the Naughty Dog game take the same ending where the magazine is tossed out the car’s window.

3. A video game character makes a cameo

Over in Kansas City, FEDRA has been overthrown and the local community has taken control. Led by Kathleen, an original character made for the series, this militia organization is on a hunt for those who have collaborated with FEDRA in the past. Alongside her is a grizzly individual that seems to be her right-hand man named Perry. And while his appearance may seem normal, there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to this The Last Of Us easter egg.

Like Kathleen, Perry is an original character made for the series. Jeffrey Pierce, the actor playing him, is the one who portrayed Tommy in The Last Of Us video game. And unknown to most of the series’ viewers, Pierce played Tommy to perfection, which resulted in a BAFTA Games Award for Performer in a Supporting Role. Pierce’s appearance in The Last Of Us series connects to the game and makes it more synergetic to it. The end result is an experience that will elevate both adaptations, thanks to Pierce’s involvement with the game and the show.

2. Joel and Coffee

Right before the pair enters Kansas City, Joel can be seen heating something up in their camp. Ellie notices this as she smells the coffee Joel is making. Later on inside the vehicle, Ellie says it smells bad, implying how can Joel even drink it. Without missing a beat, Joel takes a zip of his coffee and continues to drive on the open road.

In the video game, players can spot a coffee machine during the hotel sequence. If the player chooses to walk to it, Joel will say that he really misses coffee. The scene in the series alludes to this obscure part of the game, making it a cool easter egg to look out for. It’s also safe to assume that the production of coffee has been halted due to the outbreak, making the discovery of coffee from Bill’s supplies more important for Joel in the last episode.

1. Henry and Sam

At the end of The Last Of Us episode 4, we see two young individuals holding Joel and Ellie at gunpoint, ordering them to stay silent. The older one is Henry, the same person Kathleen is looking for earlier in the episode. The young boy is Sam, his brother.

In the video game, Henry and Sam are survivors hoping to find a safe place to stay in Pittsburgh. While hiding, the brothers meet Joel and Ellie and agree to help each other escape from the city they were currently in. Despite their shared hope of making it out alive, a tragedy occurs with one of the brothers, forcing Joel to take drastic measures.

While it isn’t known now how this part will play out in upcoming episodes, the HBO series will definitely take a different turn, thanks to the introduction of Kathleen and Perry. Stay tuned to The Last Of Us to see how all of these easter eggs will pay off in the end.