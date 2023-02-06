Last week’s installment of The Last Of Us steered viewers away from the usual gloom and doom of the end of the world and gave them a different story from the one found in the video game. And while Bill and Frank’s part in the hit series has captured the attention of many, the new chapter brings us back to Joel and Ellie’s journey to find Tommy in Wyoming. We take a look down below at this The Last Of Us episode 4 ending explained to truly see what went down.

The Last Of Us episode 4 recap starts with Ellie inspecting the handgun she stole from Bill’s place. Shortly after, she checks up on Joel as he’s getting fuel from an abandoned car. The teenager cheers him up by reading some jokes she found in a book. The pair then return to their journey toward Tommy’s location in Wyoming.

After a full day of driving, Joel decides to stop and start a camp in a forest so he and Ellie can rest. Before going to sleep, Ellie asks Joel whether anyone alive will find them in the wilderness. This thought prompts Joel to stand guard while her younger companion is dozing off. The morning after, the pair resume their journey to Wyoming.

During their time journeying together, Ellie asks Joel about Tommy. He recounts how his brother started in the Army and how he ended up joining Marlene and the Fireflies. After a tense moment, Ellie grabs some sleep and wakes up to their arrival at another abandoned highway intersection near Kansas City full of old cars blocking their way. Joel decides to take another way inside the city instead of moving the cars away. Ellie then notices the Quarantined Zone on the horizon and wonders where FEDRA is. During this moment, they are ambushed by several individuals with firearms.

With their truck fired upon, Joel orders Ellie to hide while he draws fire from the raiders. He is then choked by one of these individuals, which causes Ellie to come out of hiding to shoot at him. Joel then tells Ellie to turn around as he will execute their attacker. With their ambushers out of the way, the pair go out on foot while eluding their pursuers.

Over in an undisclosed location, Kathleen interrogates an old man on the whereabouts of Henry and his comrades who ratted his brother out to FEDRA. While in the midst of her interrogation, she discovers the bodies of the people Joel killed. She leaves and kills the old man. Shortly after, Kathleen rallies her forces to find Henry and find those responsible for her soldiers’ deaths.

Inside an abandoned building, Joel and Ellie surmise that those who attacked them are not FEDRA and not Fireflies too. He then comforts the young girl who’s struggling with hurting their attacker earlier. Ellie reveals that it wasn’t her first time hurting someone, which surprises Joel. He then gives him a handgun and teaches her how to properly use it. They leave shortly after to get out of Kansas City.

In another abandoned building, Kathleen and Perry, one of her commanders, inspect an attic for any sign of Henry. They discover the presence of infected, prompting them to seal the building without informing their associates. Meanwhile, Joel and Ellie enter the building Kathleen and Perry are in to find a place to rest and regroup. Before sleeping, Joel asks Ellie about what happened the first time she killed a person. Ellie responds by saying she doesn’t want to talk about it.

Right in the middle of his sleep, Ellie wakes Joel up only to find an African-American boy holding a gun against them. He signals them to stay quiet as the episode comes to an end.

What just happened? A The Last Of Us episode 4 recap

After steering away from the usual infected tension from the first two episodes, this The Last Of Us episode 4 breakdown deals mostly with Joel and Ellie’s time together as the pair are stranded by Kathleen’s forces in Kansas City. With their journey to Wyoming hindered, the pair must find a way out of the city before their attackers zero in on their location.

All throughout the episode, we also see Joel and Ellie forming a strong bond with each other and knowing what happened to their respective pasts. Also, viewers are also introduced to Kathleen and Perry, leaders of a faction that overthrew FEDRA in Kansas City and are now running the place with their armed group. The episode ends with a yet-unknown boy taking Joel and Ellie hostage, what his exact motives for the two are, and how he connects to Kathleen’s forces. In any case, it’s going to be another week before The Last Of Us returns to HBO.