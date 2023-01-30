The latest installment of The Last Of Us this week is something most viewers didn’t expect from HBO’s latest hit series. Rather than deal with all the doom and gloom in this episode, it was one that focused on personal relationships that can blossom during the end of the world. Along with that, we’re also treated to cool details and trivia hiding beneath the surface. We take a look at the best The Last Of Us episode 3 easter eggs and what they truly mean.

5 The Last Of Us episode 3 easter eggs

5. Mortal Kombat 2

At the start of the episode, we see Joel and Ellie visit an abandoned store, a location where the former stashed supplies. While Joel was looking around for his stuff, the teenager did the same thing as well until she stumbled upon an old arcade machine. The game in question here is Mortal Kombat 2. Ellie would go on to describe one of its characters and how she and her friend Riley played it back then.

In the Naughty Dog video game, Ellie found an arcade machine with a made-up game that resembled Mortal Kombat 2 and played the same scene in the show. It would seem that the show’s creators went ahead and used the Konami game since its license was owned by HBO, the same company that developed and produced The Last Of Us as a series. In any case, this scene played out very similar to how it was in the vide game, sans the use of Mortal Kombat 2.

4. The window shot

After getting what they needed from Bill’s place, including firearms, ammo, clothes, and a truck, Joel and Ellie make their way to Wyoming to find Tommy. As they’re leaving, the camera is seen closing in on a window. Those who’re not familiar with the game might see it as an artsy shot that’s meant to build up a sense of saying goodbye as both Bill and Frank pass away.

On the other hand, those who’ve played the video game will agree that there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to this scene. The shot of the window itself is a reference to the game’s menu screen. As it stands, the scene in episode 3 is an homage to that part of the game, something the series itself is currently doing a good job in other aspects of the show.

3. Frank’s shirt

Right after Frank has settled in and the episode moves forward a couple of years, we see him and Bill argue about using their limited resources to renovate certain establishments in their town. While the scene itself served to increase the tension between the two and establish their strengthening relationship as well, the one little detail to take note of here is the shirt Frank is wearing. Those with keen eyes will also remember that it’s the same shirt Joel takes from Bill’s house before setting off for Wyoming.

The shirt itself is similar to what Joel wore in the video game. Much like how Bella Ramsey’s character wears the same shirt in the end, this one from Joel is syncing well with the game itself. This attention to detail, so it seems, is making the viewing experience more rewarding for fans of The Last Of Us games from Naughty Dog.

2. Bill and Frank

The Last Of Us episode 3 focused most of its time on Bill and Frank. For almost all of the chapter this week, viewers got to see how Bill survived the initial onset of the outbreak, what he did to survive, and how he met Frank in one of his traps. We also see how the pair meet Joel and Tess, their fight against raiders, and the eventual death of the two.

While the episode gave a heartfelt look at Bill and Frank’s time in the show, it couldn’t be any more different in the game. In it, Bill meets Joel and Ellie while they’re running away from a group of infected individuals. From there, we learn that Bill has been separated from Frank and is operating on his own since then. For his part, gamers never got to meet Frank as he is only mentioned in passing and later on kills himself after getting infected with Cordyceps. This is a different version from what we see in the latest episode as the showrunners went ahead with a different route by adding a more human element to both Bill and Frank.

1. Joel’s ground rules

After finding out that both Frank and Bill are dead, Joel and Ellie take what they can from their place before setting out to find Tommy in Wyoming. Joel says that his brother might know someone from the Fireflies that can take a look at her to find a cure. From there, we see Joel commit to protecting Ellie until such time he can bring her to where she needs to be. This leads him to lay several rules that Ellie should follow, including never mentioning Tess again and doing what he says and when he says it.

Similar to other entries in this list, the conversation between the two exists in the game as well. In that medium, though, Joel is explaining these rules to Ellie out in the open instead of inside Bill’s house. Again, this easter egg shows how these little details from the game are adapted into a live version.

With three episodes down the pipe, fans of the HBO hit series will have six more to look forward to. Along with those installments, everyone can also expect tons of cool details and clever easter eggs waiting in the coming weeks.