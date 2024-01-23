Danuel House Jr. just wanted to score...

All Danuel House Jr. wanted to do was to try and score for his team, but what he got in return was a shower of boos from Philadelphia 76ers fans during one moment in Monday night's home game versus the visiting San Antonio Spurs. But that's perhaps the price to pay for anyone looking to score when someone is in the middle of rewriting history, which, in this case, was Joel Embiid's offensive outburst.

Everyone wanted to see Embiid keep on shooting in the fourth quarter to continue adding to his career high, so when House took an open shot, 76ers fans thought it was a wasted opportunity for the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player. Embiid, however, defended House when he spoke about it following the 76ers' 133-123 victory (via Tim Bontemps of ESPN).

“It's unfortunate Danuel House got booed for [making the right play],” Embiid said with a smile. “We were just trying to play the right way and make the right plays. Obviously I made shots and they found me a lot.”

At the end of the day, it's Embiid's monster 70-point explosion that will be most remembered from the game. House's shot will be nothing but a blip in the collective memory of everyone who witnessed Embiid morphing into an unstoppable scoring machine for the 76ers, who extended their undefeated streak to six games after that Spurs takedown.

So far in the 2023-24 NBA season, Embiid is averaging 36.1 points per game, while shooting an impressive 53.9 percent from the field.