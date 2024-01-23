Joel Embiid is on track to break an epic Wilt Chamberlain record.

Joel Embiid played like a man possessed Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs at home. Those who were not able to watch the game can still have their mind blown away by just looking at the stats the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player put up against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. Embiid dropped 70 points in the 133-123 win — and he needed just 37 points to get all those buckets.

Joel Embiid's unreal performance in 76ers win rearranges record books

With yet another stellar and efficient offensive performance, Joel Embiid boosted his chances to break a decades-old Wilt Chamberlain record in terms of scoring per 36 minutes in a season. At the moment, the 76ers unicorn is on pace to break Chamberlain's mark of 37.4 points per 36 minutes, as Embiid is generating an unreal 38.0 points per 36 minutes through 32 games played in the 2023-24 NBA regular season, per NBA.com.

“Wilt Chamberlain holds the record for per-game scoring, having averaged an amazing 50.4 points in the 1961-62 season. But thanks to overtimes, Chamberlain played 48.5 minutes per game that season. Per 36 minutes, he averaged 37.4 points, also the highest mark in NBA history … until now (so far).”

Embiid pummeled the Spurs' defense on 24-for-41 shooting from the field. He made a living as well from the foul line, going 21-for-23 on his freebie attempts. All the other 76ers players just had to watch Embiid put on a show, as he was truly in a type of zone so rarely reached by an individual in the history of the NBA.

Embiid will look to test his offensive prowess on the leaky defense of the Indiana Pacers on Thursday when the 76ers kick off a five-game road trip.