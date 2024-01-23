76ers star Joel Embiid was as reminiscent of Wilt Chamberlain as one could be in his demolition of the Spurs on Monday night.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid had one mission in mind during their Monday night contest against the San Antonio Spurs: dominate. From the get-go, it looked like the Spurs had no answers for the reigning MVP, and Embiid imposed his will for the 76ers, mostly from the midrange and the paint, en route to a 70-point outing, leading the way for Philadelphia in a 133-123 victory.

Embiid became the center of attention around the NBA in a busy day where Karl-Anthony Towns also had the offensive game of his life (scoring a career-high 62 points) and Kevin Durant had plenty of heroics once again in a huge Phoenix Suns comeback. And it's difficult to say that the 76ers star did not deserve all the plaudits and celebrations of him that ensued in the aftermath of his career night.

In fact, in addition to all the gestures and words that Joel Embiid received, the 76ers star also recreated the iconic Wilt Chamberlain photo where he's holding a paper with the number “100” written on it after he scored what remains the record for single-game scoring in NBA history.

Wilt Chamberlain accomplished his 100-point game nearly 62 years ago now, and his legacy as the NBA's preeminent stat-sheet stuffer continues to live on. Nonetheless, Chamberlain scored 100 back in his time with the San Francisco Warriors, and he didn't crack the 70-point barrier once with the 76ers, so Joel Embiid stands tall as the owner of the single greatest scoring game in Philly franchise history.

Chamberlain's career-high with the 76ers is 68 points, which he scored on December 16, 1967, and it's incredible that Embiid has a record that the greatest stat-sheet stuffer in league history doesn't. Even the current 76ers star cannot believe that Wilt the Stilt never achieved a 65/15/5 game during his time in Philadelphia.

And what Wilt Chamberlain and other legends of the game will be especially proud of in Joel Embiid's career night is the fact that he only made one three-pointer. He did the majority of his damage in the paint and from midrange, not to mention his usual ability to get to the foul line. Embiid was as reminiscent of Chamberlain as one could be in his demolition of the Spurs on Monday night.