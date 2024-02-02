NBA fans are in shock after it was revealed that Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid had suffered a torn meniscus.

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have had a bit of a rough go of it as of late. Embiid has been in and out of the lineup on the 76ers' West Coast trip, missing the team's highly anticipated matchup with the Denver Nuggets last week and being forced to leave their road game against the Golden State Warriors early with an injury sustained during the fourth quarter–although it should be noted that the big man looked hobbled for the majority of the game.

Now, more light has been shed on what exactly has gone wrong for the former lottery pick: Embiid has suffered a torn meniscus, per NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

The latest injury in what has been a career's worth of devastation for Embiid caused a firestorm of reactions from fans and pundits on social media.

Some speculated on what the potential timetable for a return to action for Joel Embiid might look like, noting that history says it isn't exactly favorable for the 76ers.

Others noted that Embiid probably shouldn't have been out there against the Warriors on Tuesday in the first place.

Health has always been the main concern for Embiid, who has yet to make it through a postseason run in his career without missing at least one game in the process.

It remains unclear just how long Embiid is expected to miss with this last injury as the season enters its second half.