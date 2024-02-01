The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Utah Jazz as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the road to take on the Utah Jazz Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a 76ers-Jazz prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The 76ers are 29-17 this season, but they have lost their last four games this season. Philadelphia has already played the Jazz in January, and they lost by 120-109. In that game, Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr combined for 49 points, 13 assists, and five rebounds. The 76ers, however, made just seven threes on 38 attempts. Joel Embiid was absent for that game with knee swelling, though. Embiid will most likely miss this game, as well. Maxey, however, should be back on the court.

The Jazz are 24-25 on the season, and they have lost their last two games. They did beat the 76ers in their one matchup this season, though. In that game, Lauri Markannen scored 33 points, and grabbed 13 rebounds. Collin Sexton had his own double-double with 22 points and 10 assists. Jordan Clarkson contributed 18 points off the bench. The Jazz shot 57.5 percent from the field, but made just eight threes on 30 attempts. For this game, Utah should have a full, healthy lineup.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Jazz Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +4.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +154

Utah Jazz: -4.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -184

Over: 238.5 (-110)

Under: 238.5 (-110)

How to Watch 76ers vs. Jazz

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The 76ers should be able to score in this game, even without Embiid in the lineup. The Jazz allow 119.8 points per game, which is eighth-most in the NBA. Teams shoot just under 48 percent from the field against the Jazz while they have the fifth-highest three-point percentage against Utah. The 76ers should be able to score a lot in this game as long as they make their shots. Their poor shooting night in the first game with Utah was uncharacteristic. If the 76ers can knock down their shots in this game, they will cover this spread.

The 76ers score the seventh-most points in the NBA. They average 118.9 points per game, so their 109 points against Utah in the first one was well below their season average. As long as the 76ers score closer to their season average, they will be able to cover this spread.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread/Win

Utah does a pretty good job scoring the basketball, despite their under .500 record. Utah scores 117.5 points per game on the season. With Markannen playing as well as he has in Utah, and players such as Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson stepping up, the Jazz should be able to put up another pretty good scoring night. In fact, the Jazz have scored over 115 points 29 times this season. In those games, they are 21-8. If the Jazz can get above 115 points, which is more than possible, they will cover the spread.

Final 76ers-Jazz Prediction & Pick

The Jazz are favorited in this game because of the 76ers' injuries. Those injuries are going to be a little to much to overcome. because of this, I like the Jazz to win this game. However, I will be taking their moneyline, and the Jazz to win this game straight up.

Final 76ers-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Jazz ML (-184), Under 238.5 (-110)