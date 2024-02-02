What an awful blow for Joel Embiid and the 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid has suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

76ers star Joel Embiid has suffered torn meniscus in his left knee, a team official says. pic.twitter.com/f35G1Tx18U — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2024

Embiid had been experiencing discomfort in his left knee for a few days before re-taking the floor in Tuesday's road loss to the Golden State Warriors. After hobbling throughout the contest, Embiid limped off the Chase Center floor late in the fourth quarter after Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga dove on his left leg while fighting for a loose ball.

Embiid will reportedly be sidelined through the weekend while team doctors and specialists finalize a treatment plan for his injury. Fortunately, Embiid missing minimal time and playing out most of the remainder of the 2023-24 season remains a possibility.

“There's still uncertainty about how the Sixers medical staff, several specialists and Embiid will move forward to the treat the injured meniscus. They'll take more time over the next several days to chart a course,” ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The reigning NBA MVP came under widespread scrutiny last weekend when he was a late scratch for a highly anticipated clash with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center. Though Embiid wasn't listed on the Sixers' final injury report for Saturday's game, team trainers saw him favoring his left knee during warmups and quickly ruled him out. There was more speculation amid Tuesday's game that Embiid felt compelled to play at less than full health in order to increase his chances of appearing in 65 games, thus fulfilling new playing requirements for postseason awards.

Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse said after his shorthanded team's loss to Golden State that Embiid's latest left knee injury wasn't related to the one that sidelined him in Denver and for the Sixers' following game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Either way, keep your fingers crossed Embiid can return to the floor this season, healthy and effective enough to keep Philly competitive toward the top of the Eastern Conference.