Tobias Harris was added to the injury report as the undermanned 76ers prepare to face the Cavs.

The Philadelphia 76ers are taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers in their final road game before the All-Star break. Unfortunately for the already-understaffed Sixers, they could be down another starter. Tobias Harris may not be playing, as he was added to the NBA injury report in the hours leading up to the game.

Harris is listed as questionable due to left hip impingement. He has missed recent games due to illness but has been available for the 76ers in their last four games. In his 48 games this season, Harris has averaged 17.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 50.7 percent from the field, 34.6 percent from deep and 89.6 percent from the foul line.

The 76ers will need big games out of their new starting backcourt of Tyrese Maxey and Buddy Hield in order to compete with the Cavs, who are near full strength and playing at home. Philly has been without Joel Embiid and numerous other starters for several games and that will likely be the case in the final games before the break.

Along with Tobias Harris, Mo Bamba (right knee soreness) is listed as questionable after missing Philly's last game. Embiid (left knee; meniscus procedure), Nico Batum (left hamstring strain), De’Anthony Melton (back; lumbar spine stress response) and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) remain out. The 76ers reportedly plan to sign Kyle Lowry but since he has not yet cleared waivers, he has yet to officially join his hometown team.

For Cleveland, Dean Wade (illness) is listed as questionable while Ty Jerome (right ankle surgery) and Tristan Thompson (league suspension) have been ruled out.