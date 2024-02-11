Kyle Lowry is heading to Philly!

After failing to move him at the NBA trade deadline, the Charlotte Hornets and veteran point guard Kyle Lowry have agreed to a contract buyout, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. This buyout agreement paves the way for him to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.

🚨 Kyle Lowry has agreed on a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets, per @wojespn. This allows for him to sign with the Sixers upon clearing waivers. pic.twitter.com/pjKJkk12Z2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 11, 2024

Lowry, 37, was traded to the Hornets earlier this season by the Miami Heat in a deal that involved Terry Rozier. The six-time All-Star never reported to Charlotte, as his intentions were to find a new home if he was not dealt at the trade deadline. The 76ers were always Lowry's preferred destination after being traded to the Hornets.

Now in his 18th NBA season, Lowry returns home to Philadelphia and will reunite with head coach Nick Nurse, whom he won a championship with during the 2018-19 season with the Toronto Raptors.

Prior to the start of his NBA career, Lowry played high school basketball at Cardinal Dougherty in Philadelphia. He then spent two seasons at Villanova University under Jay Wright before being selected 24th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2006 NBA draft.

In a total of 1,115 career games, the veteran has averaged 14.4 points and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 36.8 percent from three-point range for his career. This season in 37 games with the Heat, Lowry averaged just 8.2 points and 4.0 assists per game, both numbers being the lowest of his career since the 2008-09 season when he was with the Grizzlies and Houston Rockets.

Lowry has always been known for his stout defense and leadership at the point guard position. With the 76ers, Lowry will provide much-needed depth in the backcourt alongside All-Star combo guard Tyrese Maxey.

The Sixers currently find themselves 31-21 on the season, fifth in the Eastern Conference.