Tobias Harris has been huge for the Philadelphia 76ers as of late. Needing everything they can get as Tyrese Maxey leads the way for the time being, the Sixers are finally seeing Harris break out of a horrible slump.
Harris scored 28 points on 11-19 shooting in the 76ers' last game, a road win over the Dallas Mavericks, and tallied 31 points and a season-high 12 rebounds on 13-19 shooting in the prior game, a home win over the Charlotte Hornets. Philly now has Harris playing great basketball. Maxey credits it to a level-headed mentality.
“It was great. Tobias was Tobias,” Maxey said to reporters after the win over Dallas. “Funks happen, it happens you know. I think one thing that he does is stay even-keel. He's Even Stevens all the time and he stays really focused even when he's not shooting the ball great. But he's been great the last two games and I expect him to keep it going.”
Harris' good games have come against not-so-great defenses, with the Mavs ranking tied for 22nd and the Hornets ranking 27th. Still, the fact that he is playing well against them is not a high bar to clear but it is refreshing for Philly to see Harris thrive after one of the very worst stretches of his career. He looks more decisive in his shots and is shooting the ball with great efficiency.
The 76ers have a back-to-back against the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies before facing playoff-level squads in the New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks. They will need Tobias Harris to maintain his momentum going into those games.