Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the most exciting players in baseball, and he has been hitting the ball well this season. He has a .274 batting average with 7 home runs and 14 RBIs in 49 games. He is also hitting .333 with a .444 on-base percentage and a .625 slugging percentage against right-handed pitching this season.

Juan Soto is one of the best hitters in baseball, and he has been hitting the ball well this season. He has a .248 batting average with 8 home runs and 21 RBIs in 47 games. He is also hitting .398 with a .500 on-base percentage and a .944 slugging percentage this season.

Aaron Judge has a good track record against the Orioles. He has a .313 batting average with 102 hits, 37 home runs, 82 RBIs and 90 runs scored in 90 games versus the Orioles in his career. He is also hitting .364 with a .484 on-base percentage and a .720 slugging percentage against right-handed pitching this season.

Cedric Mullins has been a very productive hitter this season, and he has a good chance of recording 2+ bases against the Yankees today. He is currently batting .283 with 7 home runs and 38 RBIs. He has also stolen 13 bases. He has hit safely in his last 4 games, and he has 2 doubles and a triple in that span. Mullins is a dangerous hitter, and he has the potential to have a big game against the Yankees today even with Gerrit Cole on the mound.