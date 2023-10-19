The Las Vegas Aces are back-to-back WNBA champions!

The Aces became the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Los Angeles Sparks in the early 2000s. They won their franchise's first championship last season after defeating the Connecticut Sun. This time, they took down the New York Liberty.

Las Vegas snagged their WNBA Finals title after a nail-biting 70-69 win over the Liberty. Despite injuries to starters Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes, the Aces managed the get the win and close out the series 3-1.

WNBA Defensive Player of the Year A'ja Wilson was named the Finals MVP after she led the team with 39 minutes, 24 points and 16 rebounds. Following the win, Wilson called out any of the Aces' doubters.

“We're professionals,” A'ja Wilson said. “We're ready when our name is called, and we kept the main thing, the main thing. This s**t wasn't easy at all. A lot of people counted us out … that just fueled us,” via Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

“This is what it's all about, to have your name etched in history right now with other teams,” Wilson said. “We never gave up, and this is a moment that we need to celebrate. This is a moment that not a lot of people get a chance to do it, and for us to do it shorthanded, it is truly amazing. It just makes winning that much better.”

This finals win was extra sweet for Wilson. She lost out on winning the MVP award to Liberty's Breanna Stewart, but ended up taking the Finals MVP instead.