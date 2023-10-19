The Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty on Wednesday night to clinch their second-straight WNBA Finals, and star A'ja Wilson is warning everyone, saying that she is going to go hard celebrating.

“IM FINNA ACT A FOOL !!! Idc idc idc idc” A'ja Wilson said on Twitter.

It is not a surprise, Wilson is the best player on the team and the Aces won Game 4 of the series over the Liberty dealing with a lot of injuries. Candace Parker, the team's biggest addition in the offseason, was injured for much of the season. The Aces were also missing key players Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes for Game 4.

In the press conference after the game, Wilson had a request for the fans.

“Last year I said four shots, but this year we going EIGHT!” Wilson said, via Tyler DeLuca of The Committee Sports Group.

After winning last year, Wilson urged fans to enter the parade four shots deep, a reference to the song “shots” by LMFAO, featuring Lil Jon. Now, Wilson is encouraging fans to double up at the parade this year. She did encourage those who are underage to take shots of Ginger Ale last year.

It has been a heck of a last year or so for Vegas. The Aces have won two in a row, and the Vegas Golden Knights won their first title.

It is incredibly hard to repeat in any sport. The Aces doing that with injuries to Candace Parker, Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes is a great accomplishment.