It may have seemed inevitable from the moment they began to dominate the opposition in the regular season, but on Wednesday night, the Las Vegas Aces finally took their seat atop the WNBA totem pole, claiming their second consecutive championship with a 70-69 win in Game 4 of the Finals against the New York Liberty. But the Aces' road to the championship did not come without its fair share of bumps, which Kelsey Plum made sure to note after hoisting yet another trophy.

“HURT, ARRESTED , SUED…CHAMPIONS,” Plum wrote on her official Twitter (X) account in the early hours of Thursday morning after drowning herself in champagne amid the Aces' celebration.

Kelsey Plum, of course, is referring to the different calamities that have beset the Aces throughout the 2023 season. For one, the Aces had to deal with a slew of injury problems. In Game 4, the Aces had to overcome the absences of both Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes, both of whom were instrumental parts of their rotation. Gray, in particular, was finding her groove as a playmaker, giving the team a void at the controls of the offense.

This doesn't even take into account the long-term absence of Candace Parker; Parker was supposed to put the Aces over the top, but she ended up playing in just 18 games for the Aces, missing the entirety of the postseason.

Meanwhile, Aces guard Riquna Williams also brought controversy towards the team when she was arrested on domestic violence charges back in July; Williams was a rotation piece for the Aces, one of the main backups at the guard spots, and her arrest (and subsequent absence from the team) put the team in a tougher spot yet again.

And then the Aces had to deal with the complaint Dearica Hamby filed against the team, a discrimination grievance against her former employer for trading her when she was pregnant.

Simply put, the Aces may have had a stacked roster and were the favorites to win the WNBA championship to begin with, but Kelsey Plum and the rest of the roster know just how much adversity they had to overcome just so they can earn the privilege of being called champions for the second straight year.