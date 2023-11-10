BetOnline backs Clay Travis's $1M challenge, pitting WNBA's Aces against high school boys, igniting gender equity debates.

BetOnline has upped the ante in an ongoing sports spectacle by backing Clay Travis's $1 million bet for the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces. This bold move comes as a direct response to Travis's claim that a high school boys' basketball team could outplay the Aces, with BetOnline offering the team a risk-free shot at the million-dollar prize should they triumph against a team chosen by Travis, as reported by David Evans of Basketball Insider.

WNBA players have long complained they are underpaid. Now they have a chance to make $1 million by winning a single game against a high school boys team. (The boys would still get a million if they win too). — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 9, 2023

The Aces, fresh from their consecutive championship wins, now face a proposition that puts their reputation and the conversation about gender disparities in sports on a national stage.

Previously released betting lines show a clear expectation for the boys' high school team to win, with their odds set at -2000 compared to the Aces' +900, implying the Aces have an estimated 10% chance of winning. The point spread anticipates the boys' team leading by 16 points, as previously reported by Basketball Insider. These odds, primarily for entertainment purposes, highlight the perceived performance disparity between the two teams.

While some voices, like sports broadcaster Charly Arnolt and former NFL player Chris Manno, sided with Travis, highlighting the biological differences between men and women athletes, others like Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley have vocally supported the WNBA players. Beverley, after practicing with WNBA player Aerial Powers, attested to the physicality and skill of WNBA athletes, suggesting that any comparison undervalues their talent​​​​.

“(Clay Travis) has to be on drugs,” Beverley said. “I don't give a f**k what he say, they are way more physical than man.”

The Las Vegas Aces, led by A'ja Wilson, are no strangers to success, having established themselves as a burgeoning dynasty in women’s basketball. This controversy, whether viewed as a moment of disrespect or a highlight of the pay disparity in sports, has put the spotlight on the Aces. Now, with a million-dollar offer on the table and a chance to refute their critics, people are watching to see if the Aces will accept the challenge.