Sports commentator Clay Travis is no stranger to stirring the pot, and his recent $1 million bet has sports enthusiasts and critics buzzing. Travis firmly believes that a high school boys basketball team could take down a the reigning WNBA championship team – the Las Vegas Aces – and he's willing to put his money on the line to prove it.

The Las Vegas Aces, fresh off their second consecutive championship win, have solidified their status as one of the greatest teams in WNBA history. However, Travis’s bold claim, originally made in February and recently resurfaced on Twitter, challenges their dominance on the court. He asserts that a “good state championship-level” high school boys team would “smoke” the reigning champs, Ahmad Austin Jr. of Mediaite reported.

The online community quickly fired back, with many criticizing Travis’s take as disrespectful and ignorant of the skill level in the WNBA. Among the voices was Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray, a three-time champion herself, who tweeted at Clay Travis on Wednesday, calling him a “dumbass” in response to his claim.

Travis doubled down on his assertion Friday, tweeting his readiness at Chelsea Gray to place a $1 million bet on the line. He challenged the Aces to a face-off against a 2024 high school boys’ state champion team of his choosing, with the stakes high and the winnings destined for the boys’ team should they triumph.

Travis’s confidence in his proposition shines through, as he even suggested that this hypothetical matchup would become the “most watched WNBA game of all time.” This bold prediction comes just after the WNBA celebrated its most-viewed championship in two decades, showcasing the Aces’ victory over the New York Liberty.

Whether or not this high-stakes game will ever come to fruition remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—it's got the sports world talking.