Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley responded to Clay Travis' wild $1 million dollar WNBA bet proposed to Aces

Clay Travis, a media personality who founded the company OutKick, recently said he'd bet $1,000,000 dollars that a high school boys championship team could beat the WNBA champions. In 2023, and 2022 for that matter, that would be the Las Vegas Aces. Patrick Beverley of the Philadelphia 76ers responded to Travis' statement and gave the WNBA an endorsement during a recent episode of the Pat Bev Pod presented by Barstool Sports, via ClutchPoints.

“(Clay Travis) has to be on drugs,” Beverley said. “I don't give a f**k what he say, they are way more physical than man… I was chasing Aerial Powers (WNBA player on the Minnesota Lynx) through screens and they hit you more, they screen hard. They hold their screens.

“It's a physical a*s game, bro. It's crazy. These WNBA girls are skilled. You know, as a player you want to watch basketball, that's first. But you want to actually see, okay, cool like who got bag, who do this, who do that?”

Patrick Beverley's WNBA response to Clay Travis

Travis is trolling the WNBA with his bet. However, he probably would be willing to actually place money on a high school boys championship team versus the Aces.

Las Vegas, though, features no shortage of superstar players. They are developing a legitimate WNBA dynasty with A'ja Wilson leading the charge. Wilson is one of the best players, if not, the best player in the league.

Patrick Beverly is clearly a big fan of the WNBA athletes after practicing with Aerial Powers. It will be interesting to see if the WNBA or the Aces respond to Travis.