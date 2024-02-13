Magic — everything was magic, and it broke my heart.

BookTok favorite A Court of Thorns and Roses or ACOTAR for short has not been canceled — yet, TV Line exclusive reported.

However, according to the website’s sources, the project will no longer be moving forward at Hulu. Furthermore, the sources also said that 20th Television/Disney is not shopping the series to other outlets.

ACOTAR stuck in development

Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich said at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, “That show has been in development, but I don’t have any news to share today.”

This could mean that the Sarah J. Maas series, the first book published in 2015, has reached a dead end. Representatives from both Hulu and 20th Television/Disney refused to comment when asked by the website. The site also reached out to executive producer Ronald D. Moore’s rep for a comment.

Moore was developing the series with Maas and said in November last year that the project is still on Hulu’s slate.

“It’s still in development,” he said.

“We’ve written some scripts, and we’re just sort of waiting. I think the whole town is kind of waiting to see if we have actors before things really move forward, but it’s still in development,” Moore added.

In a now-deleted Instagram post quoted by Variety, the series writer said, “So, it’s official (and thank you, Josh, for accidentally spilling the beans! 😂): Ron Moore (creator of Outlander and one of my creative idols) and I will co-adapt ACOTAR as a TV show for Hulu! I’m currently hard at work writing the pilot with Ron (!!!!!), and while there is SO much more news to share with you guys about bringing this series to life, it just feels so great to finally be able to talk about this! Stay tuned for more details!!”

Option rights

This is a blow to fans who have waited for the series to come to life. The adaptation of the series was first announced in 2021. Two years later, the only update from the creators was that it was still in the works. And now, it seems as if it’s reached its end-of-life. At least at Hulu.

However, with the Disney-owned streaming service presumably retaining the rights and currently not shopping it around, it could mean that so long as the studio has the option rights to series, Maas can’t shop the series around to other studios.

According to Latham & Watkins LLP, option rights typically last 18 months to three years. It can be renewed for an additional fee. However, if we take Maas’ now-deleted Instagram post as the start of the option rights when she signed that agreement with Hulu, the three years will be up next month. That is, if Disney doesn’t renew it.

Either way, ACOTAR fans may have to wait until March if Hulu changes its mind and goes ahead with the project or if Disney decides to let it go and Maas will have to talk to other studios to adapt the series.