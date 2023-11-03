The long-awaited ACOTAR series might still be in development, but Ronald D. Moore said it is still on Hulu's slate.

Hulu is going ahead with its planned ACOTAR (A Court of Thorn and Roses) series, Ronald D. Moore told TVLine.

Moore, known for his Battlestar Galactic reboot, is developing the series with author Sarah J. Maas. He confirmed that it still is on Hulu's slate.

Currently promoting his Apple TV+ series For All Mankind, Moore said, “It's still in development.” Moore is no stranger to book adaptations. He was the showrunner for Starz's Outlander, the series adaptation of Diana Gabaldon's bestselling novels.

“We've written some scripts, and we're just sort of waiting. I think the whole town is kind of waiting to see if we have actors before things really move forward, but it's still in development,” he added.

ACOTAR is the first book in Maas' series. The story centers on Feyre, a huntress who kills a wolf and is punished for it. She subsequently gets whisked away to a magical land.

The extremely popular series — especially on BookTok, the book side of TikTok — has three other books and a novella. A Court of Mist and Fury and A Court of Wings and Ruin continues Feyre's adventures. The novella, A Court of Frost and Starlight, is about the Winter Solstice celebration. The final book in the series, A Court of Silver Flames, revolves around Feyre's sister Nesta.

Fancasting the beloved series has been a popular BookTok past time comparable to drafting players for fantasy football. Feyre is described in the books as having golden brown hair and blue-gray eyes. From that alone, Irish actress Saoirse Ronan has been topping the list.

While BookTok has a plethora of suggestions on who they want as Feyre, as well as fan favorites Rhysand, Azriel and Cassian, there hasn't been a casting announcement yet.

Fans will have to wait until the SAG-AFTRA reaches a favorable deal with the studios.