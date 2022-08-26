‘I don’t run from sh-t’ Thunder Rosa addresses her status in AEW

Though Thunder Rosa hasn’t been on AEW television since all the way back on August 10th, when the trio of Hikaru Shida and ThunderStorm won a trios match on Dark Elevation, her heat in Tony Khan’s company is at an all-time high.

While it’s long been known that there is no love lost between Rosa and Britt Baker, as their mutual hatred is the worst-kept secret in AEW today, things have reportedly ramped up considerably. That’s right, check out what Wrestling Headlines compiled on the matter, featuring quotes from Josh Lanza of Voices of Wrestling.

“Rosa broke Hayter’s nose during their Battle of The Belts III match at the August 5 taping, and then reportedly hid in a bathroom because she was scared that Hayter was going to physically retaliate against her. Hayter reportedly did not “take kindly” to a dropkick to the back of the head, and word got back to Rosa that Hayter was “coming for her,” and then they had the match where Rosa broke Hayter’s nose. Rosa was reportedly afraid that Hayter was going to shoot on her backstage, and she was allegedly hiding in the bathroom “all day.” “There are way more onscreen feuds where the people legitimately hate each other than people think in AEW,” Lanza said. He later added, “Things are ugly in the back and this is why they’re having meetings, and all of this is starting to come out now, and it’s just a mess.” After detailing the heat between Rosa and Hayter, Lanza added, “This is the craziness that’s been going on there, there’s just wild shit going on in that locker room right now, and it ain’t just CM Punk and Hangman, it’s up and down the locker room.”

Did Rosa really hide in the bathroom “all day” to avoid a confrontation? Eh, there’s probably a little hyperbole sprinkled in there for good measure, but after being labeled with the term “sandbagger” for her unwillingness to sell for others, legitimately hurting one of her in-ring opponents due to a particularly stiff dropkick to the back of the head that resulted in a broken nose is certainly not going to help one’s reputation.

With Rosa having to step away from AEW due to a back injury that will require her to temporarily relinquish her AEW Women’s World Championship in favor of an interim champion – think Jon Moxley – rumors have swelled about how popular she is in the back, how much the promotion wants to push her moving forward, and whether or not said injury is even legitimate.

Fortunately, Rosa made her way onto Busted Open Radio in the hopes of both clearing things up and clearing her name. Unfortunately, the resulting interview may have left more questions than answers.

Thunder Rosa’s clarification did little to solidify her place in AEW.

First and foremost, the fine folks at Busted Open asked Rosa one simple question: What is the deal with her injury? Read Rosa’s response via a transcription from Fightful below.

“I’m not the best, physically right now. I was in a lot of pain yesterday. A lot has been happening in the last couple of weeks. Unfortunately, I’m going to be out of commission. I don’t know for how long. For a couple months, probably. I have a problem with my back and yesterday, I was trying to be strong. Back problems are not easy. Some days are good, some days are not. Yesterday was not a good day, I was in a lot of pain.” “That’s one of the reasons why I’m taking time off. I want to clear the air, this is not fake. This is not a work. I’m not comparing injuries to injuries. If I could f*cking walk, I can f*cking work. Doctor Sampson, he didn’t clear me to wrestle. I’m not cleared to wrestle. It’s not that I don’t want to do a match on Sunday [AEW All Out], I can’t walk. It’s a shame that this is being put on social media, not only to discredit me as an athlete, but also discredit me as a wrestler. I want to walk when I’m 40. I have the right to say ‘No, I can’t walk, I can’t do it.’ I don’t want to have surgery. If we keep doing this and going through the pain, then I’m going to be out for longer. I don’t want to do that.”

Alright, interesting; every wrestler’s pain tolerance is different, and sometimes, working through an injury can actually hurt a performer’s ability to get in the ring long-term, as Kenny “By God” Omega will certainly attest. If that was all of the news to come out of this particular appearance, it would be one thing, but fortunately, David LaGreca, Tommy Dreamer, and company wouldn’t let that slide. No, Rosa was also asked about her reported heat in the back, and she delivered a very interesting response.

“Not everything that is being said is true. If anybody has a problem with me, anyone, call Busted Open, call my number, tell me to my face. I don’t hide from my problems. I don’t run from my problems. You can talk to me, my door is open. That goes for anybody. I have taken accountability when things have happened. I’m a straightforward person. Some people don’t like that and are afraid of that. I’m not. I’m a trained fighter, I don’t run away from shit. Stop reading stupid shit online.” “My conscious is clear, I know what I’m all about. If there are any problems of any kind, they can contact me. They can contact AEW and clear the air with them. There is a protocol that needs to be followed. People need to respect the company, in general. I respect and represent AEW. I’m still the AEW Women’s Champion. When I come back, whoever is the champion, if you thought you’re going to get rid of me [laughs], you’re not. I’m going to get better and stronger.”

Well, that certainly contradicts Lanza’s reporting that Rosa hid in the bathroom all day to avoid Hayter but then again, would anyone really air that out on the radio? Rosa genuinely seems to love being in AEW, and even if she isn’t the most popular performer around for a number of reasons, her appreciation for Tony Khan elevating her platform appears to be genuine. This sentiment was on full display later in the interview, where Rosa put a human bow on this issue as she prepares for a few weeks away to get her body, mind, and spirit right ahead of an in-ring return.