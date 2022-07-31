Paige vs. Britt Baker in AEW might just have to wait

When Saraya, the performer formerly known in the WWE Universe as Paige, fired off the following quote Tweet about a month ago, it set the wrestling world, from AEW down to her family’s World Association of Wrestling, ablaze.

Now granted, nowhere in that four-word, three emoji, and one Twitter handle response to the question from Jack Hughes – a wrestling fan, not the New Jersey Devils’ center – does Saraya say she is going to be “All Elite” any time soon or even planned on wrestling again, but she has touched on that desire before, as you can read below via an excerpt from her farewell to the WWE tweet from two weeks earlier on June 10th.

FYI I’m not saying I’ll never be in the ring. That day will most certainly again! Wherever the return maybe.

Now granted, again, that also doesn’t explicitly say that Saraya is going to be wrestling in a ring any time soon; it just says that she’ll be back in a ring again, maybe as a special guest – she has already booked a gig in WAW this fall – maybe as an authority figure, maybe as a manager, or maybe even as a combination authority figure/manager like her 2018-19 run in the WWE that garnered her high praise from fans who were devastated to see their favorite superstar sidelined by a neck injury.

And yet, despite very little tangible reporting connecting the performer to the promotion, the prospects of Paige and/or Saraya joining the AEW “Galaxy” has continued to trend on special media with surprising frequency, as the connection between the two is clearly a big-money proposition. If Tony Khan wants to make an immediate splash this fall, when AEW is preparing to negotiate a new, more lucrative television contract, signing the most popular pro wrestler on Twitch is the easiest way to secure an immediate pop that could theoretically maintain a positive year-over-year viewership bump for half of a Pay-Per-View cycle.

Will that day eventually come? Will fans get to see Britt Baker vs. Saraya in an AEW ring in addition to more dream matches featuring the cream of the promotion’s crop like Thunder Rosa, Toni Storm – whom she never wrestled in the WWE – or even Jade Cargill? Only time will tell, but if her recent comments on the matter are of any indication, it doesn’t sound like the performer formerly known as Paige is planning on making the jump any time soon.

Paige is in no rush to arrive in an AEW ring.

Finally freed up to do as she pleases without the restrictions of being under a WWE contract, Saraya has been on a bit of a tour celebrating her newfound optionality, which included a stop at Starrcast in Nashville to promote her new one-woman show Turning The Page. She talked to the fans, took some pictures, and delivered the following quote to the folks in attendance, who, unsurprisingly enough, asked about her potential future in Tony Khan’s ring, as brought to us by Wrestletalk.

“I’m in the middle of writing a book right now, which I’m really excited about. We got a book, it’s going to be another year before it officially comes out. We’re in the middle of writing that. We’re doing other things, but I’m not allowed to say anything right now. It’s non-wrestling related, sorry guys. I’m not going to be going to AEW anytime soon. AEW seems great. I love AEW. I would love to face Britt Baker one day if the time is right, that would be awesome. All my friends are there now,”

That, my friends, is a classic example of a good news-bad news quote, assuming you’re a fan of Paige/Saraya, Britt Baker, and/or AEW. If Saraya wants to return to the ring, it sounds like it very much will be in AEW, as her friends work there, the money is there, and if she does wrestle, she’ll at last be in the ring with a Doctor, which may ease her mind after a scary moment of in-ring action, as she also detailed at Starrcast via a transcription by Wrestletalk.

“I would love to, for sure. Having your career taken away from you without you wanting it to, having to retire on not my terms, it was really disappointing. I already knew once my neck got kicked in the middle of the live event match, once I went down, I was like, ‘This is it, this is the end of my career.’ I couldn’t feel my body. I lost control of my arms, my legs, then I’m just laying there and looking up at the referee like, ‘I can’t feel my body, I’m paralyzed right now.’ He threw up the X and I look at poor Sasha in the corner and she’s like, ‘I’m so sorry.’ If it wasn’t you, it would have been someone else.”

Even after five years away, that memory would certainly be scary enough to give even the most experienced performer pause about returning to the ring.

Since launching AEW back in 2019, Tony Khan has shown no qualms about dipping into the former well of the WWE in order to sign fan favorites who, for one reason or another, were no longer employed by The Fed. He signed Chris Jericho, Dustin Rhodes, and the man now known as Jon Moxley when their deals were done, founded the company with ex-WWE guy Cody Rhodes, and signed away more than a few talents Paul “Triple H” Levesque would probably love to have on his roster right about now, from Adam Cole to Swerve Scott/Strickland and “The Limitless One,” Keith Lee. Could Saraya be the next name to jump ship from one promotion to the other? You bet, but for now, she’s busy with other commitments that weren’t available to her when she was fighting to just stream on Twitch in peace.