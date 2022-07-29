One of AEW’s ‘Top Guys’ is wrestling with a labrum tear

Dax Harwood and his FTR brother in arms, Cash Wheeler, are on a bit of a role in the greater AEW/Ring of Honor Tony Khan-sian Universe. They won the Lucha Libre AAA belts in an AEW ring, won the IWGP Tag Team titles at AEW x NJPW’s Forbidden Door, and even pulled off the shocking surprise of snagging a win, and the belts off, of The Briscoes in an all-time great bout at Khan’s first Pay-Per-View with ROH, Supercard of Honor.

Surely the “Top Guys” are on a roll, and their momentum is only picking up, as, despite having their presumed trios partner, CM Punk, taken out of action with a leg injury that required surgery, they have still put on 5-star matches, added new, first-time-ever matches worthy of a spot on their Cagematch Matchguide page – FTR-American Wolves anyone? – and even teamed up with the ever-exciting Danhausen in a trios match that few saw coming but got a massive pop nonetheless.

But what if I were to tell you that one of the performers in question was actually putting on these legendary bouts while also suffering through a torn labrum, aka the muscle that connects the shoulder to the torso? Well, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, that appears to be the case.

Dax Harwood is fighting like an eight-year-old girl through a nasty injury in AEW.

When Dax Harwood came down on his shoulder funny during his three-way battle for the ROH/IWGP Tag Team Championship belts at AEW x NJPW’s Forbidden Door, it looked bad. While some folks on the internet assumed that his decision to run to the back and leave his buddy Cash Wheeler to fend for himself against the likes of Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero was a work, as Harwood returned right around the climax of the match with his shoulder taped up and an eye for victory, maybe the decision was far more of a shoot, as, according to Dave Meltzer, the mustachio’d member of FTR has been dealing with a very real injury on that shoulder, and it actually got worse in the team’s second-ever match with the Briscoe Brothers at Death Before Dishonor.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“Dax Harwood is the latest AEW wrestler working with a torn labrum. After the Briscoes match, he came out of it with a swollen eye, a stiff neck, and his bad shoulder was worse. The day after Death Before Dishonor: swollen eye, stiff neck, f*cked up shoulder, but you keep going; all for the love of the game.”

Goodness, that is not good.

Now, as Ian Carey of TWE pointed out in his article on the topic, Harwood isn’t alone in his injury; Adam Cole, too, suffered a torn labrum during his program with “Hangman” Adam Page, and his injury report has only gotten worse after suffering a pretty brutal concussion at Forbidden Door, but that injury largely kept the current leader of the Undisputed Elite out of action between his ultimate Owen Hart Cup win at Double or Nothing and his aforementioned four-way bout for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at the AEW x NJPW Pay-Per-View. For the sake of professional wrestling fans the world over, let’s hope Harwood’s newly worsened injury isn’t as severe as Cole’s, as he is in the middle of an all-time run in promotions across the world and it should be a shame to see that altered due to a shoulder injury.