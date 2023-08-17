Al Nassr forward Sadio Mane has aimed a dig at his former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah after the Arab Club Champions Cup final. Both forwards created a formidable trio alongside Roberto Firmino at Liverpool before Mane left the club to join Bayern Munich last summer.

Mane was influential in making Al Nassr the Arab Club Champions for the first time in their history, edging Al Hilal 2-1 despite going down to nine men. Al Nassr trailed by a goal, but a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo managed to edge the Saudi Pro League club over the line.

After the match, the Senegal captain was asked about his former teammate Salah. Mane gave a sarcastic answer, as many fans believed he was trolling the Egyptian master. The right-footed winger said that he has an AFCON title with Senegal, whereas Salah is yet to win any competition with Egypt.

ساديو ماني ردًا على شخص يسأله عن محمد صلاح: لا يمتلك كأس افريقيا؛ السنغال تمتلك كأس افريقيا 🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶

pic.twitter.com/A0R30iOpLD — عمرو (@bt3) August 12, 2023

Mane's first game as Al Nassr captain resulted in a 2-1 defeat to Al Ettifaq. The former Bayern Munich man was the only scorer from his side on Monday night. Mane stood in as captain for Ronaldo, who went off injured during extra time in the Arab Club Champions Cup final.

The former Southampton man scored within four minutes of the first half to secure the perfect start for Al Nassr. However, quick second-half goals from Robin Quaison and Moussa Dembele for Al-Ettifaq turned the match on its head.

Despite the defeat, the Knights of Najd are in high spirits due to the Cup win. Alongside Mane, Ronaldo also commanded his teammates as he congratulated the club on the historic win on his social media accounts.