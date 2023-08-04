Sadio Mane was officially unveiled as the new Al Nassr player on Thursday. However, he was limited to being a supporter on Thursday for the Middle East club as he saw his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo guide the team to the Arab Club Champions Cup quarter-finals.

The Senegal captain has left Bayern Munich after signing for them only last summer. Managerial instability and dressing room tussles clouded his time in Germany. Now at Al Nassr, he is looking for a fresh start alongside Ronaldo.

On Thursday against Egyptian side Zamalek, manager Luis Castro put him on the bench. Al Nassr were behind in the score thanks to a 53rd-minute penalty. Mane came on at halftime but couldn't get an equalizer for his team. However, in the 87th minute, Ronaldo scored a fantastic header to draw Al Nassr level.

With this scored draw, Al Nassr qualified as runners-up in Group C behind Al Shabab. They will meet Moroccan side Raja Casablanca in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Mane was blown away by Ronaldo's clutch play, which has become synonymous throughout his career. On his Instagram account, the former Liverpool man said, “Une nouvelle page s'ouvre [a new page opens]!!! Congrats for your goal big Man @cristiano!!! On to the next round. Thanks, @alnassr fans, the support was amazing.”

Ronaldo's equalizer for Al Nassr was the 840th goal of his illustrious career. The Portuguese legend would hope to create good chemistry with Mane in the attacking areas in their quarter-finals on Sunday. It remains to be seen how they line up together in the Arab Club Champions Cup quarter-finals.