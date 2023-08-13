Al-Nassr took on Al-Hilal in the Arab Club Champions Cup on Saturday as Cristiano Ronaldo looked to lead his team to a massive championship. Ronaldo did just that as he scored both goals for Al-Nassr in a 2-1 victory. Things were looking bleak for awhile as Al-Hilal had the lead late in the game, but Ronaldo's goals in the 74th and 98th minutes got the job done in dramatic fashion. The news that Ronaldo was headed to play in this league was massive, and now the move has paid off for him and his club as this was the first Arab Club Champions Cup for the club.

“Extremely proud to helped this team winning this important trophy for the 1st time,” Ronaldo said in a tweet after the game. “Thank you to everyone in the club that was involved in this great achievement and to my familly and friends for always being by my side! Fantastic support by our fans! This also belongs to you!”

Al-Nassr has a quick turn around as they play again on Monday in the Saudi Pro League against Al-Ettifaq. The club also has the AFC Champions League playoff beginning soon as their first game there is on August 22nd. That isn't all, however, as another tournament is approaching as well for Al-Nassr. The King of Champions begins on September 24th for the club as they face off with Ohad in the round of 32.

Saturday's accomplishment for Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr was a big one, and there will likely be more to come as long as the star is around.