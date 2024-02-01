Discover the latest on Jesse Lingard's transfer saga as his potential move to Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League faces last-minute challenges.

Jesse Lingard, a player with a wealth of experience from his time at Manchester United, reportedly faced disappointment as his potential move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab failed to materialize before the Saudi Pro League transfer window closed. The 11th-placed Pro League outfit had aimed to strengthen their squad with Lingard's services, but despite their efforts, the complexities in ironing out all the details prevented the deal from going through.

This setback comes as Lingard, a free agent since departing Nottingham Forest at the end of the last season, continues to navigate challenges in finding a new club. The 31-year-old, who spent a year at the City Ground, has been diligently maintaining his fitness levels during this period of uncertainty, waiting for the right opportunity to come knocking.

This wasn't the first time Lingard's potential move hit a snag. Earlier in the season, it seemed he was on the verge of joining Al-Shabab's Saudi rivals, Al-Ettifaq. Lingard spent a month training with Steven Gerrard's side in Dammam, but the club opted not to sign him.

Criticism has also come Lingard's way during his period without a club. Manchester United legend Paul Scholes aimed at the player when Lingard posted fitness-focused pictures on Instagram, questioning whether he was “just gonna f**k about in the gym or play football.”

Despite these challenges, Lingard has been full of interest. He has been linked with a move to Everton and reportedly offered his services to Barcelona in January. Several Turkish top-flight clubs have also been monitoring the former West Ham loanee.

As the English transfer deadline approaches, with clubs having until 6 pm on Thursday to secure any deals, the footballing world watches with anticipation to see if Lingard will secure a new chapter in his career or continue to wait for the right opportunity to arise.