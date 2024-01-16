Discover Jesse Lingard's potential move to Major League Soccer (MLS) as his new agents offer him to Portland Timbers.

Jesse Lingard, the seasoned midfielder who parted ways with Manchester United, is now at a career crossroads as his new agents reportedly present him as an option to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Portland Timbers. The 31-year-old, having been a free agent since June after his release from Nottingham Forest, finds himself seeking new opportunities in the United States after unsuccessful attempts to secure a contract with several European clubs, including previous links with Everton and Barcelona.

Despite training independently in the United States and Dubai, Lingard's journey has taken an unexpected turn after parting ways with his previous representatives earlier this month. Frustrated with the lack of progress in securing a new team, Lingard's representatives are now exploring potential avenues in the MLS, with Portland Timbers reportedly showing interest in acquiring the experienced midfielder on a free transfer.

Lingard's journey in football began to shine in 2015 when he burst onto the scene with Manchester United, showcasing his versatility and contributing 35 goals and 21 assists in 232 appearances. His accolades include FA Cup, EFL Cup, Community Shield, and Europa League triumphs. Despite his success, Lingard was loaned out to West Ham in the 2020-21 season, where he thrived with nine goals and five assists in 16 appearances.

However, Lingard's subsequent move to Nottingham Forest in the Saudi Pro League yielded different results, with only two goals and two assists in 20 games. With MLS on the horizon, Lingard could find a new challenge and opportunity to contribute his skills to the American soccer landscape.

As Lingard contemplates his next move, the potential shift to the MLS underscores the diverse pathways available to footballers. It highlights the league's growing appeal as a destination for experienced players seeking fresh challenges. Lingard's potential move to Portland Timbers adds an exciting chapter to his career, emphasizing the global nature of football and the various opportunities beyond the traditional European football scene.