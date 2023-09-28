Former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard is exploring possibly joining the Saudi Arabian league, with Al Ettifaq emerging as a potential destination. The England international, currently a free agent, is training with Al Ettifaq, a club coached by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. During the offseason, the club had previously signed another England midfielder, Jordan Henderson.

Speaking on Al Arabiya's sports program FilMarma, Gerrard expressed his awareness of Lingard's talent, saying, “I've watched him for many years, so I'm aware of the talent.” Lingard, who left Nottingham Forest after the previous season, is seeking a new club to continue his career.

The 30-year-old midfielder, a Manchester United academy product, departed from the club in 2022. He subsequently signed a one-year contract with Nottingham Forest, but since its expiration, he has been without a club. Lingard has also trained with West Ham this season, following a successful loan spell with the London club in 2021.

Lingard's arrival at Al Ettifaq underscores the growing attraction of the Saudi Arabian league, which has embarked on an impressive spending spree this year, attracting some of football's biggest stars. Players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema, and Sadio Mane have made high-profile moves to the oil-rich kingdom, with numerous other top talents following suit.

At Al Ettifaq, Lingard has the opportunity to impress and potentially secure a deal with the club. With his versatility and Premier League experience, he could be a valuable addition to the Saudi league and continue his football journey in a new and exciting environment. As Lingard explores his options, football fans will be keen to see where this talented midfielder lands next in his career.