The Alabama football team got a big vote of confidence from Michael Penix Jr., the Washington Huskies' former QB.

The Alabama football team is hoping for improved results in the College Football Playoff this coming season and beyond under new coach Kalen DeBoer, who came over following a title game appearance with Washington football.

Recently the Alabama football team got a comparison to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs of the NFL. DeBoer scored a transfer portal win bringing over one of his most talented former players.

With Alabama football set to do battle in an expanded SEC that now includes the Texas Longhorns, former U-Dub quarterback Michael Penix Jr. decided to chime in with sage advice for the Crimson Tide's newest field general behind center.

Penix Jr.'s Advice for Milroe, Alabama QBs

In an article posted to TuscaloosaNews.com, Penix Jr. shared his thoughts on what it takes to thrive in Coach DeBoer's offense.

He assured Alabama signal callers that buying into DeBoer's system is what is needed for success, along with patience.

“Just buy in and lock into the details and just trust them,” Penix said. “They’re going to put you in situations to be successful, but you’ve just got to trust them. That’s the biggest thing.”

Alabama Football QB Milroe's Outlook for 2024-2025

Milroe threw for 23 touchdowns against just six interceptions last season with the Crimson Tide.

Nick Saban's young star three for nearly 3,000 yards and staked Alabama football to a lead over the eventual national champion Michigan Wolverines prior to the Wolverines' late comeback and overtime win.

Milroe has the skills to thrive in DeBoer's offense, along with additional rushing abilities.

The task now will be for two newest faces of the Tide program to come together for the purposes of improving the team with an eye on another SEC and national championship.