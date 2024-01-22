Another one for Alabama.

Another Washington Huskies football asset is headed to Tuscaloosa, with Pete Thamel of ESPN reporting that wide receiver Germie Bernard has committed to play for Alabama football, following former Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer to the SEC program.

Bernard's decision to head to the Crimson Tide came after he visited with Alabama football. Having DeBoer in the program must have played a big factor in Bernard making the jump to Alabama, which is still in the early stages of the post-Nick Saban era.

Bernard spent just one season with the Huskies, appearing in 14 games in 2023 and collecting 462 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 34 receptions before testing the waters of college football's transfer portal. He also saw action for the Huskies' special teams, coming away with 233 kick return yards and 43 punt return yards. Before coming over to Washington for his sophomore year, Bernard played out his freshman campaign with the Michigan State Spartans in 2022. With the Spartans, Bernard only managed to rack up 128 receiving yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions across 12 games.

Perhaps a bigger role on offense awaits Bernard with Alabama football, which fell short in its mission to win the College Football Playoff last season. In Saban's final year with the Crimson Tide, Alabama reached the College Football Playoff semifinals but lost to the Michigan Wolverines at the Rose Bowl.

Prior to his commitment to play for the Spartans, Bernard got offers from other big schools like Arizona State Sun Devils, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.