Will Kalen DeBoer convince him to join?

Kalen DeBoer is ensuring that the Alabama football program is still full of top-end prospects. After the departure of Nick Saban, one would think that the Crimson Tide's recruitment would get weaker but that is not at all the case. A young prospect out of Mater Dei High School carries a four-star rating and could be the next elite receiver of the squad. He goes by the name of Marcus Harris.

The fifth-ranked wide receiver for the 2025 recruiting class is headed to visit the Alabama football program on the 3rd of February, per Joseph Hastings of On 3 Sports. Marcus Harris has offers from top programs like Georgie, Michigan, and Texas among others. Coach Kalen DeBoer got the opportunity to give the Mater Dei wide receiver an offer when they were in Seattle. Now, the plan to get him to be part of the storied Crimson Tide is in place.

Harris already knows about DeBoer and what he can offer in the Alabama football program. He even outlined how he feels about the new Crimson Tide head honcho, via Justin Smith of Touchdown Alabama.

“I’m real familiar with Coach DeBoer. When he was originally with Washington, I was able to speak with him a couple of times. I love his coaching style. With him playing wide receiver back in his days, he loves to sling the rock, and I love that,” the four-star recruit declared.

There will be a lot of competition for his commitment. However, one thing is sure: DeBoer is starting his recruiting trail well after Nick Saban left.