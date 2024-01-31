Kalen DeBoer wants to keep the standard high at Alabama.

The Alabama football team will look a little bit different next year without Nick Saban on the sidelines. The legendary head coach of the Crimson Tide decided to retire after the conclusion of the season, and now, Kalen DeBoer is the new head coach at Alabama. He just took Washington football to the national title game, and now he wants to be able to do the same with the Crimson Time.

There is going to be a lot of pressure on Kalen DeBoer as the head coach of the Alabama football team. He is following arguably the greatest college football coach of all time, and that fan base demands excellence. He knows that Saban is one of a kind, and he wants to be able to keep the standards the way they are.

“I think that you still hold the standards that are in place and the expectations are certainly aligned with what I want to do and what's happening here in this program for a long time now under coach Saban,” DeBoer said in a video posted to Twitter by Simone Eli. “But I think everyone understands that there's only one coach Saban, and there's, there's different ways of doing it to be successful. We will want to uphold those traditions and all those things that have made this place special. But, you know, everyone will have their own fingerprints on it when it comes to what we do offensively, defensively and obviously myself as the head coach.”

Following in the foot steps of a legend is not easy, but DeBoer seems like the right guy to give it a shot at Alabama. He has been a successful head coach at every stopping point, and he has done it with resources that don't compare to the ones that the Crimson Tide have. This new era of Alabama football is going to be very intriguing.